With Lynn’s popular Christmas light switch-on event now less than a couple of weeks away, here is everything you need to know if you plan on going along.

West Norfolk Council has announced that it will be taking place at 5pm on Sunday, November 24.

The fun doesn’t stop there though, as there will also be plenty of activities and events going on throughout the day.

The event attracts thousands to the town each year.

Children’s lantern-making

Discover King’s Lynn and Vancouver Quarter have teamed up to host lantern-making sessions in The Place on New Conduit Street.

Between midday and 4pm, families can come along for crafty activities, with a quiet session being held from 12pm until 1pm for those who are sensitive to noise - bookings can be made here.

Street entertainment

Live music from Soul Sisters, St Martha’s School Choir and headliners Vex will be playing from the stage on the Tuesday Market Place from 2pm and Simon Rowe from Radio West Norfolk will also be there to play Christmas hits after the lights go on.

Meanwhile, the East Angles Brass Band and Glitter Belles will be out and about in town and the cast of this year’s pantomime Cinderella will be available to take photos at the Alive Corn Exchange from 3.30pm.

Lantern parade

Kids will have the chance to show off their creations in the parade, which will meander through town from 4.20pm and finish in the Tuesday Market Place, ready to see the lights switched on by West Norfolk mayor Cllr Paul Bland and Cinderella.

Anyone with tambourines, triangles or other percussion instruments are invited to join in.

Cllr Bal Anota, cabinet member for events and open spaces at the council, said: “Merry Christmas to all our residents and businesses.

“I hope to see many join us rockin’ around our festive tree in the Tuesday Market Place on Sunday 24 November.”

The borough council has also revealed there will be street entertainers performing in town every Saturday up until Christmas as well as the annual festive market on December 7 and 8.