WEST NORFOLK

Docking: 24/00127/TREECA, Claypit Cottage, Little Lane, T1 - Half dead Cypress Conifer to remove. T2 - Holly tree encroaching on house to reduce away from building leaving a screen to neighbouring property. T3 – Golden Lawson Cypress next to T2, lift lower branches off the ground. T4 - Plum tree to lift lower branches off the ground. T5 and T6 - 2 x Silver Birch to reduce canopy by roughly 20%. T7 - Large Sycamore to reduce canopy by roughly 20% and thin;

24/01120/F, Land S of Seagreen, Station Road, dwelling house with detached garage.

Emneth: 24/00141/FM, Elme Hall Hotel, 69 Elm High Road, Conversion of Hotel and associated Ballroom to 20 No. Flats;

The following planning applications have been submitted

24/01064/F, Land East of 11 To 37, Elm High Road, variation of condition 16 attached to planning permission 14/01714/OM: Outline Application for up to 117 dwellings, all matters reserved apart from access.

Hockwold cum Wilton: 24/00124/TREECA, Lawn Villa, 131 Main Street, T1 - Norway Spruce - Fell T2 - Yew - Fell & Replace T3 - Holly - Fell & Repace T4 - Lilac(white) - Fell & Repace T5 - Dogwood - Fell & Repace T6 - Lilac (purple) – Prune/pollard - T7 Fig -Fell & Repace T8 - Lilac (white) - Fell & Repace T9 – Plum - Thin stems & pollard T10 - Bay - Thin stems & pollard.

King's Lynn: 24/00998/F, 14 Ferry Road, West Lynn, single storey extension to dwelling;

24/01056/FM, Travis Perkins, Hamlin Way, Hardwick Narrows, amendments to service yard layout;

24/01084/FM, Plaxtole House, 70 Goodwins Road, proposed residential development;

24/01094/F, Flat A, 115 London Road, removal of existing double doors and windows. Installation of new single door and frame and 2No. windows;

24/01081/LB, 18 Old School Court, King Street, application for listed building consent for installation of void through floor lift;

24/01090/F, Flat F, Stonegate House, 7 Stonegate Street, Replacement of sash window on a like for like basis. Wooden frame painted white with panelling. Single glazed;

Outwell: 24/01033/RM, Land W of Woodhall, Robbs Chase, Reserved Matters Application for approval of the appearance, landscaping, layout, and scale of one dwelling.

Roydon: 24/01083/F, The Dairies, 6 Stoney Road, Extensions and alterations to dwelling (retrospective).

Sandringham: 24/01111/AG, Cattle Building At Appleton Farm, Tower Road, West Newton, Agricultural Prior Notification: New agricultural building for the separation of cattle.

Snettisham: 24/00913/F, 5 Sedgeford Road, Standard 6ft fence around front of property. (Retrospective).

South Wootton: 24/01073/O, Redridges, 12 Sandy Lane, OUTLINE PLANNING PERMISSION WITH ALL MATTER RESERVED FOR: Proposed new dormer bungalow to garden of 12 Sandy Lane.

Upwell: 24/01080/F, First Bungalow, Main Road, Three Holes, demolish flat roof bungalow, replace with 2 new dwellings (Semi-detached house).

Watlington: 21/02421/NMAM_1, Site To The West of Kiln House, Thieves Bridge Road, NON-MATERIAL AMENDMENT TO PLANNING PERMISSION 21/02421/FM: Proposed development of 40 dwellings and associated external works and access.

NORTH NORFOLK

Fakenham: IS3/24/1300, J Metcalf Jeweller 27 Upper Market, proposal to paint the outside of shop "stiffkey blue", which is a navy blue from the farrow and ball paint range;

PF/24/1098, Morrisons Petrol Station Clipbush Lane, demolition of existing car wash and plant room and erection of extension to existing sales/kiosk building, new bin store and associated forecourt works.

Necton: 3PL/2024/0529/F, 35 Ketts Hill, proposed 2 bedroom single storey dwelling to replace approved annex.