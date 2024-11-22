These are the planning applications submitted to our councils this week...

WEST NORFOLK

Bircham: 24/01960/F, Hall Farm Barn, Docking Road, variation of condition 2 of planning permission 23/00410/F: Conversion of existing barn to provide 1x dwelling (Class C3).

Burnham Market: 24/01957/F, Over Norton, Herrings Lane, demolition of existing dwelling and construction of replacement dwelling;

24/02010/F, Beaconview, 27 Kestrel Close, extension to single-storey extension to rear of dwelling, internal alterations, and addition of new door to existing side elevation.

Castle Acre: 24/02019/LB, 16 St James Green, listed building application: Internal alterations following infestation of death watch beetle.

Choseley: 24/02005/F, Choseley Farmhouse, Ringstead Road, variation of condition 2 of planning consent 24/01394/F: Variation of condition 2 attached to planning permission 23/01292/F: Proposed Poolhouse within walled garden and new terrace on East Gable of main house. Single storey extension to the Forge (west of Farmhouse) on North elevation and proposed double garage on South elevation of Forge. Alterations to existing forecourt and adjacent planting.

Docking: 24/01900/F, Docking Church of England Primary School And Nursery, Well Street, reposition the front door and window into the main building and repurpose the lobby area into a toilet facility for the children to use;

24/02001/F, Land S of Seagreen, Station Road, self build – dwelling house with detached garage.

Downham Market: 24/01945/F, Ivy House Site, 53 Railway Road, variations of conditions 7 & 9 of planning application 23/01515/F – variation of conditions 1 and 9 of planning permission 22/01598/F: variation of conditions 1 and 9 of planning permision 20/01511/F: Roof covering and closure of void with 51 Railway Road in light of concerns and moisture penetration;

24/02020/F, Bank House, 15 Bridge Street, householder application with LB Repair to render on the front of the property. Repainting window frames and repairing where required in existing colour. Renovating portico in existing colour. Front door being painted back to original colour of gloss black. Front render planned to be recoloured;

24/02021/LB, Bank House, 15 Bridge Street, householder application with LB Repair to render on the front of the property. Repainting window frames and repairing where required in existing colour. Renovating portico in existing colour. Front door being painted back to original colour of gloss black. Front render planned to be recoloured.

Emneth: 24/02007/T3, Mast Telecom 2, Appleyard Farm, Outwell Road, application to determine if prior approval is required: The proposed works comprise the removal of the existing 20m monopole supporting 3 no. antennas on an open headframe and 1 no. equipment cabin to be replaced with a 20m monopole, supporting 3 no. antennas on a new open headframe, 3 no. transmission dishes, 2 no. equipment cabinets and ancillary development thereto including 3 no. Remote Radio Units.

King's Lynn: 24/01879/F, 3 Priory Lane, place brick slips on the top of the render to match the original bricks. Replace the front door for one of a similar style (wooden) in chrome green (RAL 6020). Paint the window frames in cream (RAL 9001);

24/01884/F, BCKLWN Car Park, Centre Point, Variation of Conditions 10, 11 and 12 of Planning Permission 19/00904/F: Erection of 7 no. dwellings and associated car parking plus provision of 10 car parking spaces to the existing public car park;

24/01983/F, King's Lynn Conservancy Board And Pilots Office, Ferry Street, Change of Use to create Office and Meeting/Board Room from current Buoys Store/Warehouse building, with new insulated floor, walls, provision for insertion of rooflights and installation of P.V. Panels, ASHP and internal opening to link this area and main building. The proposals also include to remove existing internal wall boarding finish, to create first floor area over staircase area, insulate existing walls internally and provide secondary glazing to existing windows.

24/01984/LB, King's Lynn Conservancy Board And Pilots Office, Ferry Street, Change of Use to create Office and Meeting/Board Room from current Buoys Store/Warehouse building, with new insulated floor, walls, provision for insertion of rooflights and installation of P.V. Panels, ASHP and internal opening to link this area and main building. The proposals also include to remove existing internal wall boarding finish, to create first floor area over staircase area, insulate existing walls internally and provide secondary glazing to existing windows.

24/01999/F, 34 Greenland Avenue, Single storey front, side and rear extensions;

24/02000/F, Showroom, 49 Bergen Way, North Lynn Industrial Estate, variation of condition 2 and 3 of planning consent 23/01467/F: Reordering of site carpark including additional hardstanding. Refurbishment and re-branding of existing car showroom, workshop and MOT facility including the insertion of a new mezzanine to part of the main showroom, erecting a new photo booth building and re-painting existing ancillary buildings;

24/02002/F, 3 Golden Ball Farm Barns, Low Road, Saddlebow, proposed rear Oak Frame Extension;

24/02013/F, 4 Gaywood Hall Drive, Gaywood, Householder Retrospective: covered seating garden structure;

24/02015/F, 151 Wootton Road, Gaywood, Single Storey infill front extension to form porch area;

24/02017/FM, Hardwick House, Oldmedow Road, Hardwick Industrial Estate, redevelopment of Hardwick House site.

Middleton: 24/01956/PAGPD, Vention, Hill Road, Single storey rear extension which extends beyond the rear wall by 8m with a maximum height of 2.53m and a height of 2.32m to the eaves.

Northwold: 24/01897/F, Magnolia House, 42A Methwold Road, wooden outbuilding to be used as a shed and for leisure. Roof to have green roof system with either sedum or wild flower.

Old Hunstanton: 24/01993/F, Bridge House, Waterworks Road, extensions and alterations as indicated;

24/02024/LDP, Old Town Beach Cafe, 50 Sea Lane, lawful development certificate – construction of timber gazebo over existing outside eating area/tables.

Runcton Holme: 23/00766/NMA_1, Storage Land, Rivendale, Watlington Road, non-material amendment to planning permission 23/00766/F: Redevelopment of storage land to from 1 new dwelling;

24/02026/AG, Land At E563238 N308534, School Road, Agricultural Prior Notification: Steel Frame Farm Building.

South Wootton: 24/01996/FM, Land At E563781 N322363 And W of St James Medical Centre, Edward Benefer Way, extra care development of 77 independent one and two bedroom flats, with secured landscaped communal gardens, associated visitor and staff car and cycle parking and external stores.

Terrington St Clement: 24/02004/F, Land Between 63 And 69 S of Popes Lane, Hybrid Application: Full planning application for residential development comprising four dwellings (one affordable unit and three market sale units) and Outline application for one self build/custom build unit.

West Dereham: 24/01769/F, Land East Side, Station Road, relocation of existing access; Change of use of the land for the stationing of 10 Gypsy / Traveller plots, each containing one static home and touring caravan. Associated hard and soft landscaping and ecological enhancements.

NORTH NORFOLK

Fakenham: LA/24/2344, Royal Oak House 18 Oak Street, retention of works to reduce height of chimney

Kettlestone: PF/24/2352, Byfields The Street, single storey side extension to dwelling.

South Raynham: NMA/24/2369, 9 & 10 West Raynham Road, Non-material amendment of planning permission RV/24/1340 (Erection of extension to side/rear following demolition of existing extension, external alterations including additional windows, formation of retaining wall/ raised patio to rear and re-positioning of vehicular access without complying with condition 2 (approved plans) planning permission PF/20/0756 to allow for amendments to approved internal layout and external alterations) to allow erection of steps to the door on the rear extension on northern elevation.