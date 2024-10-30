A popular, free fireworks display returns to Lynn’s The Walks park this Friday, when it will be packed with stalls and rides.

Fawkes in The Walks begins with live entertainment from 6pm, with music from Top Cover and headliners BEAR CLUB, while Radio West Norfolk presenter Simon Rowe will entertain the crowd between the live sets.

West Norfolk mayor Cllr Paul Bland will start the countdown to the fireworks display at 8pm.

Pictures from a previous Fawkes in the Walks event. Pictures: West Norfolk Council

Once again Fawkes in The Walks will have its own Snapchat filter.

Visitors to the park can add the official filter to their snaps and let their friends know they’re enjoying the event.

The borough council will also be sharing any snaps that are saved and posted to Facebook, X or Instagram with the hashtag #FawkesInTheWalks.

While Fawkes in The Walks is free to attend, voluntary contributions can be made on the evening to help cover the cost of the event, and officials say that every donation is appreciated.

There will also be the usual bucket collection for donations, or contactless donations can be made via a QR code on signs and buckets.

The fireworks display and stage entertainment are free, but charges may be made for other activities in the park. Children under 12 should be accompanied by an adult.

People are advised not to bring pets to the park during the evening. This is an organised display - private fireworks, drones and sparklers are not permitted. Official drones will be flying.

The fireworks begin at 8pm

The entrance to The Walks from Seven Sisters/Extons Road, the library gates and County Court Road will be closed on the evening from 7.45pm.

People planning to enter the park after 7.46pm are advised to use the Tennyson Avenue and Blackfriars Road entrances.

Permitted sellers will be inside The Walks, and visitors are asked to support the event by only using the ones inside the park for flashing glows and other novelties.

Officials say that the most convenient car park for the event is the St James’ multi-storey, and attendees are advised to use this or other town centre car parks.

People are urged not to obstruct residential side streets as this could hamper emergency service access.

There will be more free entertainment on stage once the fireworks end and it’s recommended that people stay to enjoy some of it to help stagger the time that many drivers leave the car parks.

Anyone planning to attend the event is advised to monitor the council’s social media channels for up-to-date information or any changes to arrangements.

Reporting by Phoebe Cornell