A secondary school is welcoming birds of all sizes into its grounds as it introduces nesting boxes.

Springwood High School in Lynn’s Environment Society has been working with the Hawk and Owl Trust to combat wildlife decline.

Bird boxes have now been installed throughout the grounds, including an owl box along the edge of the school’s playing field.

Teacher Adam Sedgley with students from D&T Club

“One boundary of Springwood High School’s playing fields borders the Gaywood River floodplain, which is a perfect hunting ground for birds of prey such as kestrels, common buzzards, red kites and barn owls,” said Agnieszka Munns, the school’s environment lead.

It is hoped that this will make the nest box attractive to a pair of barn owls, with the RSPB saying almost half of the UK’s population of the species use them for nesting.

“As well as providing a talking point and inspiration for pupils, the nest is visible to members of the public who are using the footpath that parallels the school boundary,” she added.

It is hoped the boxes will combat wildlife decline

“It is possible that this path may cause levels of disturbance that will dissuade barn owls from using the nest.

“Nevertheless, even if this turns out to be the case, it is hoped that other, less shy species – like kestrels or stock doves – may take up residence in the box.”

The rest of the habitats that will be added to the school grounds have been handmade by the students who go to the Design and Technology Club.

“Springwood High School supports the eco idea of rewilding its generous site, thereby increasing its biodiversity, and encouraging native wildlife to share the area with its staff and pupils,” Mrs Munns said.

The owl box was installed by the Hawk and Owl Trust

“The different nesting boxes will provide smaller native birds with cosy homes.

“One of the most significant causes of wildlife decline is a lack of suitable habitat for breeding.

“By providing bird boxes and nest sites – together with improved, wilder, set-aside areas to encourage insects for birds to feed on – the school is trying to make its grounds more attractive for birds, many of whom will be seeing their local area being increasingly urbanised.”