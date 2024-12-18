A secondary school is opening its doors to the public for its annual Christmas performance.

Springwood High School, in Lynn, will be showcasing the musical talents of some 250 students in its Peter Hopkins Hall this Thursday.

The event, which starts at 6.30pm,will feature the school’s Concert Band, Big Band, Cantabene, Kingsmen, Year 7 Choir and more.

Some 250 students will perform. Pictures: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

“I think the highlights will be a preview of our upcoming production on Joseph, the first performance of our new Chamber Choir, our new Soul Band, and a mass sing-a-long finale featuring everyone involved,” said director of music Robin Norman.

“We may even have a surprise or two in store for the audience to really get them in the Christmas spirit.”

The show has been put together with the help of Springwood’s other music teachers Pete Cuss, Neil Quinn, and Thomas Burt, as well as Peripatetic Music Tutors Eddie Seales, Elaine Sargent, Gemma Saintierney, and Sam Ashby.

The school hopes it will get people into the festive spirit

“It is always wonderful for our students to be able to share the hard work they have put in with their family and friends, and also the local community, in a concert format, but the Christmas period makes it so much more special,” Mr Norman added.

“Working with others is a real skill, and being a musician in groups such as will be performing at this concert promotes skills such as teamwork, empathy, and listening.

“These skills will really help our students, not just in music, but in life in general and they get to have fun and a laugh while doing it.”

Tickets cost £5 for adults and £3 for under-18s

Tickets for the event cost £5 for adults and £3 for under 18s and they can be purchased here.

The concert starts at 6.30pm on Thursday, December 19.

