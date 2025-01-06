A regional housebuilder is promoting sustainable living at its new development on the outskirts of town.

Allison Homes East has built all of its new homes with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of A at its Wootton Grange development in South Wootton.

The brand new development, off Wootton Grange Way, will consist of 450 three-, four- and five-bedroom homes.

Allison Homes East's Wootton Grange development in South Wootton

Alongside new homes, officials said that the development will be environmentally diverse and feature 390 trees and more than 2,750 shrubs and 6,750 hedge plants.

An EPC rating is used to measure a building’s energy efficiency. Properties receive a score from A to G, with A being at the top of the scale and demonstrating that the home reaches the highest levels of energy efficiency.

On average, 86% of newly built homes are rated A or B, whereas less than 5% of older homes have the same score. Just over 7% of new homes are rated A, compared to only 0.30% of existing properties.

The homes at Wootton Grange have achieved this rating due to the use of solar panels and the installation of air-source heat pumps, instead of traditional gas boilers.

“Air source heat pumps work by taking heat from the outside air, increasing its temperature and then transferring it into the water, which is used to heat the home or heat water for taps, showers and baths,” an Allison Homes spokesperson said.

“These heat pumps are much more efficient than other heating systems, have no demand on natural gases and can reduce carbon emissions.

“By purchasing a newly built house, homeowners can save over £1,980 a year and £165 a month on their energy bills.

“These savings result in residents having energy bills that are 65% cheaper than bills for older properties.”

Kelly Toms, sales and marketing director at Allison Homes East, said: “We take pride in providing people with homes that are energy efficient and sustainable, so our residents can live more comfortably and benefit from having lower bills.

“All our homes at Wootton Grange are designed with superior insulation, heating systems and low-energy appliances and lighting.

“We would encourage anyone who is looking to move to a brand-new home to get in touch with our sales team and find out how they can enjoy an eco-friendly lifestyle at Wootton Grange.”