A team of acrobats, performers and a clown pull out all the stops for show after show at Circus Ginnett.

The circus, which has been coming to Lynn for more than 200 years, is run by Patrick Austin and his wife Lisandra.

Based at Tilney St Lawrence, Circus Ginnett travels across the country putting on performances, but will be concluding their show close to home in Lynn just off the Knights Hill roundabout.

From left, Lottie Smith, Iona Marcillac-Perry, Lisandra Austin, Lightning the dog, Logan Austin, Luke Austin, Patrick Austin and Ben Arundale

But what is it like working in a circus and how have audiences changed over the years?

The Lynn News went to speak to the team at Circus Ginnett to find out more about how they operate and its long history of entertaining West Norfolk.

Show business started for the Ginnetts in the early 1800s when they were captured in the Napoleonic wars.

Circus Ginnett parading through Lynn in 1890

Ginnetts grew to become one of the UK’s largest circuses between 1890 and 1930.

Patrick explained that hundreds of horses once were part of the circus, but the equine animals were needed for the First World War.

“Horses were a big part of the show. And then all the horses got commandeered for the war effort, which closed the show down,” Patrick said.

“At that point, they had more than 300 horses on the show. Now, we just have one border collie.”

Poppy Ginnett in 1920

His father Michael Austin and his wife Jounita reopened the circus in 1989 along with Patrick’s sister Nina.

Patrick has been travelling with shows across Europe and Asia for the past 15 years.

He added: “We're one of the oldest circuses still touring.

Band Box clown in 1941

“Everything changes, everything moves at different times because it's modernised and everything. The core elements are always still the same, but technology moves on and everything moves along with it.”

Circus Ginnett is proud of its charitable efforts, which have seen it raise money for NHS Charities Together.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, all profits made from the first show in each location have been donated to charity. It is believed they have raised more than £10,000.

Circus Ginnett parading through Lynn in 1890

They also allow free entry to all blue light card holders.

The way the circus entertains its audience has no doubt changed over the years.

But does the use of technology among children take away the wow factor of some of the stunts performed by circus artists?

Circus Ginnett parading through Lynn in 1890

Ringmaster Ben Arundale said: “Kids aren’t as amazed as they were. They can look at stunts on YouTube.”

However, circus artist Iona Marcillac-Perry disagrees.

She said: “I think the children that come and see us are still amazed. Adults are the ones who don’t pay attention.

“The circus hits all of the senses. Some people bring their children who have autism and say to us that they couldn’t take their eyes off of us.”

The circus is open for business

Meet some of the team

Joking around comes naturally for Patrick’s son, Luke Austin, the circus’ tenth-generation clown.

At just 17 years old, Luke is thought to be one of the youngest clowns in the country and one of the only ones to play a “booze-a-phone” - an instrument made of glass bottles with water in them hit with a beater.

The circus is currently near the Knight's Hill roundabout

“It’s his first year touring and the audience has loved him, he bonds really well with the public for a young clown,” said Lisandra.

Asked how he gets into his clown persona, Luke said: “There is no getting into character. I am the clown, I was born to be the clown.”

Iona Marcillac-Perry joined the circus life five years ago as a professional artist.

“I’m not circus born. I didn’t really know what I was getting into, but I fell in love with it,” she said.

“It’s more than just a job, it’s a lifestyle. I’ve changed my entire life to revolve around the circus now.”

Iona performs multi-hula hooping, which often involves fire as well as aerial straps.

Speaking about aerial straps, Iona said: “It’s a very male-dominated act because of how much strength it takes to do it. But it’s something that I’ve wanted to do for years and I have the strength to do it now.

“I do that act, but add some feminity into it. It takes a lot of training to get super fit and strong to do this kind of thing.”

Iona expressed how there is a strong family aspect in Circus Ginnett.

“If you need something, somebody is there, or you can help them. There is a community and connection side of it.”

She admitted that there is a risk element to the role.

Iona said: “It is a very dangerous job. You have to go into a kind of meditative state. Noises will be there, but you have to blank it out.”

During her time in the circus, Iona has also found love and met her partner, ringmaster Ben Arundale.

Ben has been working for the circus for four years and has been ringmaster for three of those years.

“The first year I was here as a worker and then the opportunity came up for me to start doing a few announcements on stage. Then I thought ‘I’ll come back next year’.

“I ended up sacking university off to come back here. Four years later, I’m still loving it.”

He added: “When we go to some posher towns, some of the sort of sillier jokes, they don't go down as well, but then other towns, it's all about reading the room.

“You're kind of free to do what you want. I don't think there's really that many jobs where you can kind of just do what you want and experiment and change things.”

Lottie Smith is fairly new to the team and brings a wealth of aerial knowledge with her.

The aerial fitness instructor has been with the circus for just six weeks.

“I've never been in a circus before. So when I have performed before, it has only been one-off things,” Lottie said.

The youngest member of the circus is seven-year-old Logan Austin, who completes an army regime with his performing dog Lightning.

Blue light card holders will get free entry to the circus, which will be in town until Sunday. Card holders can call 07562 450045 to book tickets.

Tickets are available to buy online and those who quote “Lynn News” at the checkout can get their tickets for £7 each rather than £9.

Got a story for the Lynn News? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk