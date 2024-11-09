Our reporter Molly Nicholas recently visited the circus - and had a thrilling time…

Circus Ginnett, which has been coming to Lynn for more than 200 years, returned to the area last week with an assortment of stunning stunts and comedy acts.

As someone who loves the circus and has visited many over the years, I knew what to expect to a certain degree - but the afternoon of entertainment on Saturday did not disappoint.

The circus stage was elevated, adding to the gravitas

It was particularly nice to see a large crowd taking in the event, as a few that I have been to in the past few years lacked audience numbers.

The family-run circus provided a welcoming atmosphere as soon as you stepped in, with children able to join in and interact with the clown, who was providing plenty of laughs.

Highlights of the 60-minute show included hula hooping, dog tricks, and amazing acrobatics.

Youngsters were huge fans of the Circus Ginnet show

One of my favourite acts saw seven-year-old Logan complete an army routine with his performing dog Lightning.

Later, a motorbike attached to a tall frame in centre stage travelled round in circles while an acrobatic performed at the top - what a way to end the show on a high.

Youngsters were cheering in delight throughout the Circus Ginnet performance - and I loved it too.

The finale consisted of a motorbike and an acrobat

The act involving a youngster and his army dog was a particular highlight

Hula hoopers dancing with fire really caught my eye

