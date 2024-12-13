Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital has achieved a historic milestone by performing its first robotic-assisted surgery using a £1 million “cutting-edge” system.

Robot-assisted surgery enables surgical teams to perform minimally invasive procedures with greater precision, improving patient outcomes and reducing recovery times.

This means shorter hospital stays and a faster return to everyday life for patients.

The team at the QEH with new robotics equipment

The technology has been funded by the hospital’s QEHKL Charity. It is the only hospital in Norfolk to utilise the CMR Versius Surgical Robotic System.

The first patient to benefit from this ground-breaking procedure was 68-year-old Kevin Root, who underwent surgery to remove a section of his colon after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.

The procedure was carried out by Lead Colorectal Surgeon, Mr Syed Hyder, assisted by Colorectal Consultant, Mr Hasan Abbas, alongside an expert surgical team.

The surgery being performed

Mr Root, a grandfather of four and former RAF serviceman, was offered the option of robotic-assisted surgery.

He said: “It was a no-brainer. It’s less invasive, quicker, and easier, and it’s got a very good reputation. It’s great that patients like me will be able to have surgery done this way at QEH.”

Mr Root,who is now recovering at home, added: “Afterwards, I was a bit tired but not in pain at all, just a slight discomfort. All the team were wonderful. The care and the staff have been brilliant, absolutely superb.”

Kevin Root was the first person to receive robotic-assisted surgery

Currently, the surgical team is focusing on colorectal procedures, with plans to expand the use of robotic-assisted surgery to urology and gynaecology patients in the future.

Alice Webster, Chief Executive of QEH, said: “Introducing robotic-assisted surgery at QEH is a game-changer for our hospital and our patients. This remarkable technology allows us to provide the most advanced surgical care, with less invasive procedures that improve recovery and outcomes for our patients.

“This milestone is also a testament to the dedication of our surgeons and staff and the generosity of our community, whose support through QEHKL Charitable Funds made this possible. It’s another example of our commitment to delivering high-quality care and embracing innovation to enhance the patient experience.”

Mr Syed Hyder, Divisional Director for Surgery, added: “I am absolutely delighted that we have reached this significant milestone for QEH and, most importantly, for our patients. The system supports precise, minimally invasive surgery while ergonomically benefiting surgeons, reducing physical discomfort during operations.

Mr Syed Hyder and patient Kevin Root

“We are excited to bring the benefits of this technology to as many patients as possible in the coming years, expanding the portfolio of procedures available at QEH.

“This achievement not only enhances care for our patients but also strengthens our ability to attract and retain the highest calibre of medical professionals.”