Residents are being urged by the NHS in Norfolk and Waveney to postpone visits to relatives and friends in hospital if they are feeling unwell.

This message is also being aimed at people who have been ill in the past 48 hours or have been in contact with someone exhibiting flu-like symptoms, diarrhoea, or vomiting.

This call comes from nursing leaders as hospitals face a surge in patients with seasonal illnesses.

QEH in Lynn is urging unwell visitors to stay away

The advice extends beyond hospitals, reminding people to be cautious about visiting vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly or those with long-term health conditions, during the winter season.

Rebecca Martin, medical director at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, said: “It’s crucial that we do everything we can to protect our patients from the spread of infectious viruses.

“Even mild symptoms can be harmful to those who are already unwell. We ask that if you’re feeling unwell with a cold, flu or sickness and diarrhoea, please do not visit until you are fully recovered.”

Hospitals across Norfolk and Waveney are currently experiencing unprecedented demand as flu cases peak earlier than usual this year.

Tricia D’Orsi, executive director of nursing at the NHS Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board, said: “Patients in our hospitals are already dealing with health challenges, and the last thing they need is exposure to viruses brought in by visitors who are unwell themselves.

“Vaccinations remain one of the most effective ways to protect against serious illness. If you’re eligible and haven’t already, please get your flu and COVID-19 vaccines – they significantly reduce the chances of severe illness and help protect our staff and patients.”

Rachael Cocker, chief nurse at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, said: “This December has been one of the busiest periods we’ve seen in recent years. Typically, we see this level of flu admissions in mid-late January, but the early spike has added strain on our services.

“Our staff are working tirelessly to provide high-quality care despite these challenges. We’re here for those who truly need emergency care, but we ask everyone to use 111 online or call 111 to ensure you’re accessing the most appropriate service.”