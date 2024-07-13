A major consultation has been launched calling on the public to say how they would like to see £20 million invested in Lynn.

The town was awarded Long-Term Plan for Towns funding earlier this year to be invested over the next 10 years.

People who live, work, visit, run a business and study in Lynn are being asked to shape a vision for the town.

Lynn High Street

The consultation will focus on aspirations for the town, as well as themes of safety and security, high streets, heritage and regeneration, and transport and connectivity.

Alongside the survey, a programme of events has been organised to give all ages a chance to have their say.

This will include walkabouts, family sessions, sessions for businesses, and culture and arts workshops.

There will also be a competition to encourage under-16s to draw their vision for the town with the chance to win £150, £75 and £25 shopping vouchers. Entries can be emailed to: visionKL@west-norfolk-gov.uk - the deadline is August 1.

The Town Board will oversee the ambitious project, and Vicky Etheridge, interim board chairperson, said: “With the £20m investment, we have a fantastic opportunity to bring improvements and develop projects that benefit the town and build on what we have achieved already through the Town Deal funding.

“As we look to what our town’s long-term plan will be, the views, ideas, and suggestions of the public is absolutely vital, and the feedback we hear from people will play a crucial role in shaping how this money is invested.

“This consultation, however, is just the start of our engagement with the public, and as we develop the plan and projects, and progress the investment, we will keep speaking to and listening to people so that we can create the future for King’s Lynn together.”

West Norfolk Council leader Alistair Beales added: “The public’s voice is at the heart of how we will determine the investment priorities for King’s Lynn and I would urge people to please have your say.

“This additional funding of £20m will help us to realise the town’s potential even further, delivering interventions that can make a tangible difference in King’s Lynn, now, and in the years to come.

“By working together, with the public and with partners, we can create a long-term plan that reflects people’s needs and aspirations for King’s Lynn. We have a very exciting opportunity for the town.”

Details of events:

* Feedback free town walkabouts with Town Guides at 6pm on July 17, 10am on July 20 and 2pm on July 22 starting at the South Gate. Free tea/coffee in the Crown and Mitre afterwards. Just turn up and join in.

* July 16, the Gateway Church community café hosts a special session where a translator will be on hand.

* July 18, Art Reach, a specialist culture and arts organisation, workshops at Lynn Town Hall between 1pm – 3pm and 5.30pm – 7.30pm for people who work or volunteer in the creative, heritage and cultural sectors. Book via www.eventbrite.co.uk.

* Stories of Lynn free families sessions between 10.30am – 12.30pm on July 23, 24, and 25. The Past and Future of King’s Lynn Town sessions are for young people to find about the changing shape of Lynn and create their own futuristic vision. See Stories of Lynn to book a place.

* July 23 from 5pm – 7pm, Discover King’s Lynn and Visit West Norfolk drop-in session for town centre businesses at Whatahoot.

* July 23, Collusion workshops with members of the Fuse youth group which will include carrying out vox pops with the public to capture feedback.

* From 5pm – 7pm, on July 25 Platform 30 for 18-30 year-olds will host a fun and feedback event. Contact platform30@discoverkingslynn.com for details.

* The Workshop team be carrying out sessions with young people, including in schools and will be out and about during Festival Too.

Information about the consultation will also be shared at the town’s summer events and creating communities events.

Find the online survey at: https://online.west-norfolk.gov.uk/

Paper copies are available at the Borough Council offices in Lynn, The Place in New Conduit Street, St George’s Guildhall, Corn Exchange, Freebridge Community Housing, Alive Lynnsport and Lynn and Gaywood libraries. Also from: VisionKL@west-norfolk.gov.uk

You can also share your ideas and find event details: https://www.visionkingslynn.co.uk/have-your-say/

