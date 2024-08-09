Headstones and walls at a historic Jewish cemetery have been repaired as part of a project to revive the site.

The tiny cemetery, located off Millfleet in Lynn - close to Hillington Square - contains graves dating back to the 18th century.

Over the past two days, thanks to donations from town guides and others, workers have been busy fixing up various sections of the walled area.

The Grade II-listed walls at the cemetery were also repaired

Three headstones have been repaired, while all of the Grade II-listed walls have been treated with fungicide.

One headstone which was in four pieces has been put back together, and now shows a symbolic jug ornamentation.

Marsha Parker, the secretary of the town’s Jewish Cemetery Friends Association, said it has been a “huge job”.

The group is in the process of setting up a website to spread more awareness of the historic site, while there are tours on offer between May and October every year.

“They were Jews that were born and bred in King’s Lynn, that went on to live elsewhere,” Ms Parker said of the headstones.

“We are doing research on this old community that lived in Lynn from 1745 until 1850.

The historic walls were treated with fungicide

“All that remains of that is this tiny cemetery - probably the smallest in the country.”

Workers busy repairing the headstones in one of the country's smallest cemeteries

