Hundreds of people enjoyed live music in the sunshine at the weekend as Folk in the Town made a return to Lynn.

Taking place at the Tuesday Market Place on Saturday and Sunday, crowds could hear easy-listening sounds of traditional folk, rock, bluegrass and more.

Cllr Bal Anota, cabinet member for events and open spaces, said: “We had lovely weather, and lots of people came out to enjoy the outstanding performances that took place in the Tuesday Market Place.

Dancers also came to the Folk in the Town

“I would like to say a big thank all the performers both local and from afar, and also Adrian Tebbutt who helped put together these fantastic acts for us to delight in.

“This successful event is a strong start to our summer programme and I would encourage everyone to come into town and relish in what Lynn has to offer.”

Richard Tree from KL1 radio said: ‘It was great to compère Folk in the Town once again and meet some brilliant bands both new to the Festival and welcome returnees.

A variety of performers took to the stage for Folk in the Town

“We have some incredible local talent in West Norfolk and beyond and it’s great that this event gives them the platform to show off their skills. Headline acts, Man the Lifeboats and Georgia Shackleton didn’t disappoint.”

If you missed this event and want to listen, you can catch up by going on either KL1 radio or West Norfolk Radio and searching ‘Folk in the Town’ to listen to all this weekend’s performances.

There are plenty of upcoming events hosted by West Norfolk Council from tennis coaching to the battle of the bands. You can find out more via their website.

The Tuesday Market Place was packed at the weekend

Peddlars Way was one of the acts to take to the stage

Performers dressed up to perform at Folk in the Town

Crowds came out to enjoy Folk in the Town

Many enjoyed Folk in the Town over the weekend

Many enjoyed Folk in the Town over the weekend

Many enjoyed Folk in the Town over the weekend

Plenty of performers took to the stage at the weekend

Plenty of performers took to the stage at the weekend

Folk in the Town in Lynn

Performers took to the stage as part of Folk in the Town

Many performers took part in Folk in the Town

Many enjoyed the warm weather and folk music at the weekend

Sitting back and enjoying some folk music

