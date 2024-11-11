Hundreds of people gathered to remember those who have fought for us at a ceremony held in Lynn.

Starting off at the town hall gardens, people including dignitaries, cadets and more gathered to form a parade to Tower Gardens to meet other members of the public.

Veterans then took up their positions north of the war memorial before the exhortation was read by West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland.

The Last Post was played by a member of the King’s Lynn Town Band on the bugle just before a two-minute silence was held.

The wreath-laying ceremony then began which was announced by Major Gary Walker.

A number of wreaths were then laid by dignitaries, charities, businesses and more including one by North West Norfolk MP James Wild, Norfolk Police, Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Lynn’s Royal Air Force, Cadets and Girlguiding groups.

Group editor for Lynn News and Your Local Paper Jeremy Ransome also laid a wreath on behalf of the company.

Secondary schools in Lynn including King’s Lynn Academy, King Edward VII Academy and Springwood High School also laid wreaths along with Greyfriars Academy.

Prayers and hymns were carried out before a procession made its way to the Lynn Minster for a Remembrance Sunday service.