Ignoring a police order to stay away from a Lynn street has cost a man more than £200.

Martin Bunting, 34, of Wyatt Street, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted failing to comply with an exclusion order imposed on him by police on August 16.

Asif Akram, prosecuting, told the court Bunting had been given the order to stay away from Norfolk Street after police were called to reports of him being drunk and abusive.

Martin Bunting ignored police and returned to Lynn’s Norfolk Street nine minutes after being told to leave

Bunting was issued with the Section 35 order and directed to leave - but just nine minutes later he had returned and was arrested.

Bunting, who appeared unrepresented in court, apologised for his behaviour.

He said: “It’s not normally how I compose myself. I am sorry to be here wasting your time and I accept whatever you wish to impose on me.”

Magistrates fined him £83, with £85 costs and a £33 victim surcharge.