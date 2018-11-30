Lynn News

Home   News   Article

Illuminating and Revealing Christmas lights switch on in King's Lynn

By Lynn News Reporter
-
newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 11:33, 30 November 2018
 | Updated: 11:34, 30 November 2018

Christmas spirit was well and truly alive in Lynn on Sunday for the lights switch on and launch of the ‘active reality’ adventure story REVEAL.

The mayor Nick Daubney and members of the Corn Exchange pantomime Sleeping Beauty were on stage in the Tuesday Market Place as the lights were switched on.

Victoria Bush, who plays the wicked fairy godmother Carabosse in the pantomime, brought a bit of festive fun to proceedings with her gentle taunts.

Scenes from the 2018 Kingâs Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - The Christmas lights are switched on. PICTURE: Matthew Usher.. (5600651)
Scenes from the 2018 Kingâs Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - The Christmas lights are switched on. PICTURE: Matthew Usher.. (5600651)

Before the lights came on, Margaret of Antioch spoke to the crowd from her high vantage point to mark the launch of the interactive game taking place in the town during the festive period.

REVEAL follows the story of a Syrian girl called Maya after she arrives in Lynn. Some 300 primary school pupils contributed to the launch using their handheld digital devices, while a performance was put on for the crowds.

Gallery1

Click to view

Scenes from the 2018 Kingâs Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - The Grinch says hello shoppers. PICTURE: Matthew Usher.. (5600553) Scenes from the 2018 Kingâs Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - The live performance for REVEAL - Maya talks to the crowd. PICTURE: Matthew Usher.. (5600558) Scenes from the 2018 Kingâs Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - Youngsters hold up their Code lights, which are part of the REVEAL project. PICTURE: Matthew Usher.. (5600631) Scenes from the 2018 Kingâs Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - The Gingerbread Man says hello to shoppers. PICTURE: Matthew Usher.. (5600632) Scenes from the 2018 Kingâs Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - Panto star Victoria Bush as Carabosse and KLFMâs Charles Dennett on stage. PICTURE: Matthew Usher.. (5600636) Scenes from the 2018 Kingâs Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - The Grinch and the Gingerbread Man says hello to shoppers. PICTURE: Matthew Usher.. (5600638) Scenes from the 2018 Kingâs Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - The live performance for REVEAL - Margaret of Antioch talks to the crowd. PICTURE: Matthew Usher.. (5600640) Scenes from the 2018 Kingâs Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - The new REVEAL light projections. PICTURE: Matthew Usher.. (5600696) Scenes from the 2018 Kingâs Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - SWANK brings Christmas cheer to shoppers. PICTURE: Matthew Usher.. (5600699) Scenes from the 2018 Kingâs Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - Fairground ride fun. PICTURE: Matthew Usher.. (5600707)

The evening entertainment capped off a jolly day in the town which included fancy dress performers such as the Grinch and Shrek’s Gingerbread Man greeting shoppers.

Local band Bear Club also performed on stage, combining popular hip-hop and pop songs with festive classics such as a version of Slade’s Merry Christmas Everybody. DJ Mark Purdy also showcased his skills.

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE