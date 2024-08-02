Work to improve footpaths and cycle paths across Lynn is set to begin this month as part of a significant investment to make it easier for people to travel around the town on foot and by bike.

The improvements being carried out by Norfolk County Council will see structural repairs and resurfacing of the Fairstead Cycle Way which connects to The Woottons and Hardwick Road.

The work will begin on August 11 and is expected to be completed by the end of the month, during which time there will be some impact on the use of the path, with disruption kept to a minimum.

Improvements will make it easier to walk and cycle in King’s Lynn will include investment in the Fairstead Cycle Way.

The enhancements to the Fairstead Cycle Way are part of a wider programme of improvements to cycling and walking infrastructure in Lynn which also includes work currently taking place to improve the pedestrian and cyclist island at the junction of Bergen Way.

In addition, barriers that were stopping access on St Valery Lane, Wootton Park, and Reffley Lane have been removed.

Further work will include upgrading the shared-use path at Oldmeadow Road and surface pavement improvements from Bishop’s Road to Gaywood Hall Drive. There are also plans for new pedestrian crossing facilities at Gayton Road near QEH and Wootton Rd/Hall Lane junction and across Bergen Way.

Improvements will make it easier to walk and cycle in King’s Lynn will include investment in the Fairstead Cycle Way.

Councillor James Bensly, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for environment and waste, said: “It’s fantastic to see these works starting in King’s Lynn, which will give more people the opportunity to walk or cycle short, local journeys.

“The cycling and walking infrastructure plan that was put together by the county and borough councils is all about making King’s Lynn a better place for everyone.

“By improving the opportunities to leave the car at home across Norfolk, we can help cut congestion, improve air quality and combat climate change, which are all in addition to the health and wellbeing benefits gained through regular exercise.”

The cycling and walking improvements are part of a wider investment in Lynn, including through the Towns Deal programme of funding, to make it easier for people to travel around the town.

Improvements will make it easier to walk and cycle in King’s Lynn will include investment in the Fairstead Cycle Way.

Earlier this year, a community cycle hub was established at Lynnsport giving access to low-cost hire for cycles and associated equipment.

Two new active travel hubs are planned at the Nar Ouse Enterprise Zone and at Baker Lane car park that will offer facilities so that people can choose to travel on bike, foot, or bus.

Work is also taking place with organisations in King’s Lynn to support the creation of active travel plans that help employees to choose greener ways to travel to and from their workplaces.

And, in the pipeline are improvements to the road junction at Southgates, making it simpler to travel, with access for pedestrians and cyclists also set to be improved here too.

Councillor Michael de Whalley, cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity with West Norfolk Council, said: “We are committed to making it easier for people to choose different ways to travel around Lynn so people have the opportunity to travel in a way that is better for the environment, better for them, and more affordable.

“We’re taking long-term and vital action so the town centre can be accessible for everyone, and the improvements to the cycling and walking routes are just part of the work that is taking place.

“The improvements that we make now, and the activities that are still to come, will make a difference to the town and will offer more choices for how people travel around Lynn.”

More about the investment around active and clean travel in Lynn can be found at visionkingslynn.co.uk

Got a story? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk