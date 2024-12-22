Here’s our monthly Ward Round column, written by Alice Webster, CEO at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Lynn…

You may have seen the news that we welcomed a new interim chair at the Trust this month. Dr Andy Wood OBE joins with a wealth of experience as a successful business leader with roots in our region and commitment to its wellbeing and public services.

We have had some exciting projects coming to fruition in recent weeks which further enhance the support and care we can give to our patients.

Historic milestone with the first robotic-assisted surgery at the QEH

Investment in technology is something I am passionate about – in particular technology that can revolutionise outcomes for patients. This month we celebrated a historic milestone with the first robotic-assisted surgery using a £1m cutting-edge system. Robot-assisted surgery enables surgical teams to perform minimally invasive procedures with greater precision, improving patient outcomes and reducing recovery times. This means shorter hospital stays and a faster return to everyday life for patients.

This remarkable technology, funded by our QEHKL charity, is an example of our commitment to delivering high-quality care and embracing innovation to enhance the patient experience.

We have also further enhanced our scanning capabilities with the arrival of a new gamma camera offering cutting-edge nuclear technology. This state-of-the-art hybrid scanner will replace our 16-year-old model offering faster and uncompromised 3D image clarity, allowing clinicians to examine the function of the body such as the lungs, kidneys, and heart as well as bone scans, with precision.

QEH CEO Alice Webster

As well as improving scan quality the new camera will also improve department efficiencies with the scan time for some patients reduced by more than half, down to just 12 minutes per scan compared to 27 minutes with the previous camera. I had the pleasure of visiting the new facility and it was fantastic to see this new scanner up and running and talk to the passionate team about the big plans they have for nuclear medicine at The QEH.

Our end-of-life unit is now officially open and supporting patients and their families at the most difficult of times. Generously funded by the QEHKL charity, this new five-bed unit offers a peaceful place away from our busy hospital wards.

Named the Peddars Way Unit, after the famous Norfolk and Suffolk nature trail, this new facility is already making a difference to families. Opened by Nicola Ellis from Tapping House Hospice, who were instrumental on advising our teams during the design process, this represents a significant step forward in how we care for our patients and their loved ones in their final days and hours. It provides a place of comfort, dignity, and compassion that is so vital, ensuring families can spend those precious moments together in peace and privacy.

I am deeply moved by the incredible generosity of our community support through our QEHKL Charity, which has brought this vision to reality. From the League of Friends, the thoughtful donations and legacies, to the spirited fundraising events like the 26-mile Peddars Way Walk in September - each contribution has made this project happen, and I am profoundly grateful.

As we head into Christmas, and the winter months, hospitals like ours become increasingly busy. Please make sure that you are accessing the healthcare services that best suit your needs and only use emergency and acute services if you need them. It’s also best to make sure your loved ones are stocked up with their prescriptions with the bank holidays coming.

I will take this opportunity to wish you all a restful and healthy Christmas, and a happy and healthy 2025. Thank you for your support as always.



