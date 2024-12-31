A drug-user who assaulted five emergency workers has been sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Paul Simper, 44, of no fixed address in Lynn, pleaded guilty to five counts of assaulting emergency workers, four NHS workers and a police officer, when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The court heard how a paramedic had been called after Simper was found with a suspected cardiac arrest at Lynn bus station during the afternoon of Saturday, December 28. Simper was discovered slumped on a bench.

Simper carried out the assaults on QEH workers

The paramedics moved Simper to an ambulance where a member of the public informed them that Simper had taken a cocktail of drugs including cocaine, heroin, and a synthetic opioid among other substances.

Simper was then administered Narcan to counteract the suspected drug overdose and taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment. When he began to wake he started to move his arms and become animated.

Other medical staff were alerted and Simper began swearing. As staff tried to take him from the ambulance on a trolley, he began grabbing at equipment. As the paramedic tried to detangle him, Simper spat in his face.

A nurse was trying to help move Simper and warned him they would not treat him if his behaviour continued. He then kicked her several times in the leg area, causing her to hit a nearby wall.

Security officers were then called and removed Simper from the hospital, he then spat at them. Both staff and security had to restrain Simper until the police arrived.

Two officers were sent to do a bed watch to remain with Simper while he underwent treatment. Simper was in and out consciousness but whilst lucid he verbally abused the officers.

They began to escort him to the toilet where he kicked one of the officers in the leg and pushed him backwards.

Simper was arrested for the offences and a previous assault the previous month on November 2, again on a nurse at the same hospital, as she had tried to help him take his belongings and he became abusive and threatened to punch her in the face.