A 31-year-old who stole furniture from his former house and sold it on Facebook will spend a spell behind bars.

Andrew Turiccki, currently of HMP Peterborough, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court via a videolink on Thursday to be sentenced.

He had previously admitted theft in a dwelling, having taken a number of white goods and items of furniture worth £1,760.

Prosecutor Amir Khan said that the offence took place on October 11 in 2022, when Turiccki moved out of a house in Lynn.

He had been placed in the accommodation by The Housing Network - a company which helps newly released prisoners with accommodation.

Turiccki took the furniture supplied in the house with him when he moved out. Police found the items listed on Facebook Marketplace during their investigation.

Turiccki had committed a total of 30 previous theft offences and is currently in prison for other matters.

In mitigation, solicitor Jade Foley said that Turiccki had sold the furniture as he did not want to become homeless.

“He wanted to get money to avoid homelessness. He had to leave that property, he had no financial means,” she said.

“He accepts he shouldn’t have done this - he has been homeless before and he didn’t want to be homeless again.”

Magistrates handed Turiccki an eight-week custodial sentence and ordered him to pay £154 in compensation to The Housing Network.