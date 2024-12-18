A job fair went down a success in town - with more than 100 people in attendance.

Around 140 people attended the West Norfolk Council event in the authority’s office at King’s Court on Tuesday.

Cllr Alistair Beales, leader of the borough council, said: “The number of people who attended our two-hour jobs fair far exceeded our expectations.

The two-hour jobs fair far exceeded the council's expectations

“140 people walked through the doors to speak to our staff and managers in the teams looking to recruit, this included the resort, streets and grounds teams.

“These teams make a positive difference to our area. This amount of interest, in working for us, highlights the valuable role the borough council plays in our West Norfolk communities.”

Positions are available for seasonal staff, full and part-time roles at the council.

140 people attended the borough council jobs fair

All of the positions are available to apply for online from today at west-norfolk.gov.uk/jobs.

The two-hour jobs fair far exceeded the council's expectations

The job fair was held in the council office

140 people attended the borough council jobs fair

Do you have a story? Email: molly.nicholas@iliffemedia.co.uk