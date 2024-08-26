A controversial celebrity has taken to social media to slam organisers after a Lynn venue pulled her sold-out show.

Katie Hopkins can be seen teary-eyed in a YouTube video, which she posted on Sunday, calling out The Churches Conservation Trust after her show - which was due to be held at the deconsecrated St Nicholas’ Chapel on Saturday, October 19 - was cancelled.

The live comedy event in town was believed to have sold some 500 tickets at £28.05 each and was an exclusive date as part of her short autumn tour named ‘TRUE’.

Hopkins shed tears when discussing the situation on her YouTube channel

The event is not displayed on the ‘what’s on’ section of the website of the trust - a national charity protecting churches at risk.

St Nicholas’ Chapel has been in the care of the Churches Conservation Trust since 1992 and in 2011 was awarded £1.5 million by the Heritage Lottery Fund for restoration.

It reopened in 2015 after the regeneration and has developed into a cultural venue for events, concerts, fairs, exhibitions and community and educational activities.

St Nicholas’ Chapel in Lynn

Now the commentator, who is known for her outspoken views on politics, social class, migrants and race, says her “heart is broken” and is imploring the church to honour its contract because of all the people who may have spent money on transport or hotels.

“I cannot let people down,” she said in her video.

Over the past week, Hopkins has shared screenshots of emails appearing to be from the trust on social media platform X which have reached tens of thousands of the platform’s users.

“St Nicholas’ Church has hosted Extinction Rebellion and will host Drag: It’s A Sin, Glitter & Gore in Oct,” the post read.

Simon Wiles CCT gave written approval

St Nicolas’ Church has hosted Extinction Rebellion & will host Drag: It’s a sin, Glitter&Gore in Oct

Their legal response: the Church has deep pockets & the law is not on my side. pic.twitter.com/DLWTbR7SxB — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) August 23, 2024

“Their legal response: the church has deep pockets and the law is not on my side.”

Hopkins thanked her fans for their support towards the end of her YouTube video - which has been viewed 61,000 times at the time of writing - and asked those affected by the cancellation to fill out a contact form on her website so that refunds can eventually be given.

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride is set to host the ‘It’s A Sin: Glitter & Gore’ event at St Nicholas’ Chapel on Saturday, October 26 which will fundraise for the cause.

The Churches Conservation Trust and Katie Hopkins’ press teams have been approached for comment.