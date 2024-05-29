A Parkinson’s fundraiser on a marathon cycling trek was greeted by local support group members when he stopped off at King’s Lynn this week.

Gary Shaughnessy from Basingstoke is on a seven-day cycle from Hadrian’s Wall to Hastings to raise money for Parkinson’s UK.

The 58 year-old, who is living with Parkinson’s and is Parkinson’s UK’s chairperson of Trustees, met representatives from King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Parkinson’s Support Group during a stop-off at the Travel Lodge in South Lynn on Tuesday after cycling just over 80 miles from Cleethorpes.

From left, John Lawrence, Gary Shaughnessy, Linda Hazel and Jeanette Stapleton from King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Parkinson’s Support Group

Jeanette Stapleton, who runs the local group, said he was in good spirits considering he had cycled through torrential rain and wind.

As well as fundraising, Gary is raising awareness of the charity and he said: “So many people don’t know what Parkinson’s is, and the challenges I take on are all about raising awareness of the condition, and also feeling more in control of my Parkinson’s.”

The seasoned fundraiser is part of a group of 10 cyclists taking on the challenge and they are meeting with support groups along the route.

The local group meets on the third Thursday of each month from 2pm to 4pm at Gaywood Community Centre. It offers friendship and support to people with Parkinson’s, their families and carers. Find out more by calling Jeanette on 01553 635098 for email: jeanette0101759@gamil.com



For information and advice on Parkinson's, or for emotional support, call the Parkinson's UK helpline on 0808 800 0303.