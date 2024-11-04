The College of West Anglia’s tower block at the Lynn campus was the scene of a complex training exercise, involving more than 30 firefighters from six different stations.

The exercise also included Public Protective Services students from the college, who took on roles as ‘casualties’ for the firefighters to rescue and evaluate, enhancing the realism of the exercise.

Two specialised exercises were conducted to simulate real-life rescue operations.

Firefighters in action at CWA

Fire crews demonstrated their response skills and teamwork while students gained first-hand experience in emergency response procedures and the importance of clear communication during such situations.

Stefan Rider, area manager for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “It is important for us to be able to exercise our procedures in buildings such as this, as it’s important that we practice in realistic environments with volunteers helping us by playing the part of residents or those who need to be rescued.

Ron Barber, college SMART head caretaker, added: “This was an invaluable opportunity to test our fire and life-saving equipment under simulated fire conditions.

Firefighter crews were aided by Public Protective Service students

“The exercise gave us insight into the firefighters’ priorities while allowing us to assess our own procedures.

“It was a great chance to strengthen our working relationship with the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and support their efforts in making both the college, and the wider community, a safe place to learn, work and live.”

Aaron Nichol, operations and maintenance manager, thanked staff, students and everyone who helped with the exercise.

He said: “It was a great opportunity to work with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service to allow them to train on a high-rise building, and give students work experience opportunities whilst testing our life-saving systems and evacuation procedures in the Tower Block.

“I’d like to personally thank Property Services staff and Public Protective students, as well as those who helped.”

Reporting by Phoebe Cornell