The next chapter in the journey to establish a historic town venue as a world-renowned theatre and creative hub is about to unfold.

On February 15, St George’s Guildhall theatre in Lynn will open its doors from 11am-3pm one final time in its current form, offering visitors a chance to experience the venue before major archaeological works begin.

This milestone marks the first tangible step in a transformative project designed to breathe new life into the site while preserving its heritage.

The Guildhall theatre in Lynn. Picture: West Norfolk Council

This comes after a series of remarkable discoveries at the venue, including floorboards on which Shakespeare himself is believed to have stood.

Guests can explore the Guildhall and gain a last look at its iconic spaces before the renovations commence, setting the stage for a bold new future.

As part of the project, a new exhibition at 29 King Street – next door to the Guildhall – will be opening, spotlighting the theatre's rich history and detailing the exciting developments ahead.

This space will serve as a hub of information, ensuring the community remains engaged and informed about the progress of the works.

While archaeology is undertaken in the main Guildhall, activities for children and young people will continue uninterrupted in the Shakespeare Barn, with access shifting to the Shakespeare Passage.

Organisers are committed to a seamless transition, ensuring continuity of the Guildhall’s much-loved programmes throughout the redevelopment process.

Later this summer, it is hoped that the main Guildhall will reopen temporarily, offering a unique opportunity for visitors to witness the fascinating archaeological discoveries unearthed during the project.

Floorboards on which Shakespeare could have performed were discovered. Picture: West Norfolk Council

St George’s Guildhall is set to become a dynamic cultural destination, blending history with innovation, and this exciting project ensures the community will play an integral role in its evolution.

Once the work is completed, it is hoped it will stamp Lynn on the maps – drawing thousands of tourists in to visit the town.