A regional housebuilder is hosting a launch event for its new major development on the outskirts of Lynn.

Allison Homes East’s brand-new, mixed-tenure development, off Edward Benefer Way, will consist of 450 three, four, and five-bedroom homes set in South Wootton.

Alongside new homes, officials say that Wootton Grange will be environmentally diverse and feature 390 trees, more than 2,750 shrubs and over 6,750 hedge plants.

The event will take place from 10am to 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday from the marketing suite at the development, and will be an opportunity for local property seekers to find out more about the available homes and potentially reserve s home.

Kelly Toms, sales and marketing director at Allison Homes East, said: “It’s very exciting to finally be launching Wootton Grange.

“We at Allison Homes East have put a lot of work and careful consideration into ensuring this development will be a wonderful place to live, and we can’t wait for local property seekers to start finding their dream homes here.

“We expect to see a lot of interest in this area so I would highly encourage anyone who is interested to come along so they can secure their perfect home.”

To find out more about Wootton Grange and to register your interest, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/wootton-grange/ or contact Allison Homes East’s sales team at 07483 092 043.

