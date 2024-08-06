A local rock and covers band are celebrating after winning the second annual Battle of the Bands competition in Hunstanton.

Dead Horse, a four-piece band from King’s Lynn, have won a set on the stage of next year’s 40th Festival Too by taking the Battle of the Bands crown in Hunstanton last Saturday.



Bal Anota, West Norfolk Council’s cabinet member for events and open space, said: “The sun shone and many people came and sat on the Green in Hunstanton to watch four bands perform and compete for the title of West Norfolk Battle of the Bands 2024 winners. It was a tough competition with some very experienced and high-quality artists performing.