A man and a woman have been arrested after police were called to reports that a woman had been sprayed in the face with an unknown substance.

It comes after officers were called to Bunnett Avenue in South Lynn just before 9pm last night to assist the ambulance service.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and was taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he currently remains.

Police were called to Bunnett Avenue in South Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The woman, aged in her 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

The woman has also since been arrested on suspicion of assault and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where she remains.

Officers said the pair are believed to be known to one another.