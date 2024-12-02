A man was arrested at the scene of a safety concern on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to an address at Lynn’s Hillington Square just before 3pm following reports of the incident.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of harassment and taken to the town’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Police blocked off Millfleet in Lynn while they dealt with a concern for safety

Paramedics and fire crews had also attended, but there were no reports of any injuries and the area was clear by 7pm.

Millfleet Road had been cordoned off between London Road and the junction with Tower Place.