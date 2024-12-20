A relentless and “prolonged tirade” on TikTok has seen a South Lynn man banned by the courts from contacting his family.

David Yallop pleaded guilty to stalking five people, including members of his family, during a hearing at Norwich Magistrates’ Court this week.

The court heard Yallop had spread “fabricated” accusations about his family on TikTok in which he claimed they had schemed to prevent him from seeing his estranged child.

Members of the family said they had been afraid to leave the house amid what was described as a “prolonged tirade” against them.

Yallop has been banned from contacting any of the victims and ordered to stop posting about them on social media.

His public TikTok account features dozens of videos in which he accuses his family members of conspiring to keep his daughter away from him.

The account has been inactive since October and Yallop is now said to be “abstaining” from social media.

The court heard Yallop has bipolar disorder and had previously been sectioned due to his mental health difficulties.

The online dispute was also described as a “two-way street” with Yallop having been “provoked” by some of the victims through their own posts on Facebook.

However, Yallop pleaded guilty to having stalked the five victims in what was recounted as a “relentless campaign” across his social media accounts.

Deputy District Judge Paul Booty said: “This was a prolonged tirade against his family across social media causing considerable distress to a large number of people.

“It is intolerable.”

Yallop, of Bunnett Avenue, was handed a 12-week sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered to carry out 20 days of a rehabilitation programme.

He was also ordered not to make any contact with any of the five victims and is banned from mentioning them on social media for 18 months.