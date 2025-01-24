Motorists faced heavy disruptions yesterday evening as paramedics were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash.

The driver - a man in his 60s - had suffered a medical episode and is now in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Police were called at 3.34pm to assist the ambulance service at the scene of the incident involving one car - a Citroen - on the A47 near the Saddlebow roundabout.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a medical episode. Picture: Google Maps

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.30pm yesterday with reports of a man having a medical episode at the wheel of a vehicle on the A47 Lynn.

“Two ambulances, two ambulance officer vehicles, a RAF responder vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.”

The A47 was closed at its junctions with the A10, the A149 and the A148 while emergency services attended the scene including fire, ambulance and air ambulance and reopened again at 7pm.

The driver of the Citroen, a man in his 60s, was taken by air to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in a life-threatening condition, where he remains.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has any relevant dashcam footage. Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch by calling 101, emailing callum.walchester@suffolk.police.uk or via the Norfolk Police website, quoting reference NC-23012025-271.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Got a story? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk