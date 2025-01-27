A 37-year-old said he was acting aggressively outside of a town bus station due to being beaten up moments before being arrested.

Ben Hunt, of no fixed address, but from the Lynn area, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Prosecutor Collette Harper told the court that on December 12 last year at 7pm, police were called to the bus station in Lynn by a member of the public who reported seeing a man acting aggressively.

Lynn bus station, where Ben Hunt committed his offence

When police arrived at the scene, Hunt continued to act aggressively, so he was arrested.

Hunt had a total of 17 previous convictions, including many similar drunk and disorderly offences.

He appeared unrepresented in court and said: “I had arrived at the bus station in an intoxicated state. The police arrived and I was a bit aggressive but I had been beaten up so I was acting a bit aggressive.”

By committing this offence, Hunt had breached a conditional discharge. For this, magistrates fined him £40.

For being drunk and disorderly, he was fined an additional £50 along with a victim surcharge of £20 and court costs for £50.