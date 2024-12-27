We take a look back at some of the biggest news stories in West Norfolk in March 2024…

At the start of the month, students at Lynn’s Springwood High School put on a production of Beauty and the Beast Jr.

Popular Disney characters including Gaston and Cogsworth took to the stage in the Peter Hopkins Hall at the school. The production was based on the original Broadway production which ran for more than 13 years.

Beauty & the Beast rehearsal at Springwood High School. Picture credit: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

Local companies were recognised at the 35th West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards at Alive Corn Exchange.

Staff from across the county celebrated in style after scooping the top prizes at this year's awards ceremony with triumphant winners and runners-up all enjoying the black-tie event.

All the winners from this year's Mayors Business Awards, pictured with West Norfolk Mayor Margaret Wilkinson. Picture: Ian Burt

As the month went on a whopping deal happened including a new restaurant opening its doors with a burger offer and a new fitness suite coming to town.

Burger King opened its new restaurant on the Hardwick Industrial Estate with 1,000 free burgers being given away to celebrate, while one customer was in with a chance of winning a year’s supply of food.

Burger King on Lynn's Hardwick Retail Park officially opened

Students trying out the new fitness suite at Smithdon High School. Picture: Ian Burt

March was a busy month with new places opening as a new day centre for over 55s launched for the public.

The John Chapman Day Centre in Swaffham opened to give residents the chance to make friends and stay connected to each other with aims to combat loneliness and improve health and wellbeing.

Many gathered to enjoy the open day. Picture: Radis Community Care

Hunstanton's first food and drink festival was a roaring success too.

Visitors enjoyed plenty of delicious bites to eat and refreshing drinks at the inaugural Season Food and Drink Festivalwhich saw businesses from across the county line up on the town’s high street to offer an exciting range of products.

There were many stalls on the day. Pictures: Mike Fysh

Four people were charged in relation to a series of Lynn incidents.

A group of people were charged in connection with assaults where one man was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn and was transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries.

There was a touching moment for a family as a father celebrated his son scoring in his first match following a six-month break through illness.

Hunter Martin in hospital. Picture: SWNS

A video was captured of Lynn father, Ryan Martin, running towards his son Hunter Martin, seconds after the youngster scored a goal after returning to his team following the break.

Hunter was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma last year after suffering from stomach pains.

To end the month, dignitaries, councillors and children came together to celebrate the horse fair.

Shire horses were ridden through Downham as part of the annual parade. Picture: Michael Fysh

Many took to the streets of Downham to watch shire horses and ponies make their way through the town as part of the annual St Winnold’s Day Parade.

The event celebrated the fair, which was said to have been one of Europe’s biggest.

Many challenges have been completed including a business owner who got on her bike to give back to the hospital after her father-in-law’s life-saving treatment.

Kate Clark completed a cycling challenge in aid of Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Mother-of-two Kate Clark embarked on a mission to cycle three miles a day for a month and a half and completed the challenge at the end of March – raising £420 and exceeding her target of £400.