The mayor has recorded a special Christmas message for those who use the Talking Newspaper - a service for the blind and visually impaired.

Paul Bland, the mayor of Lynn and West Norfolk, recorded the message for the King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Talking Newspaper as part of an ongoing annual tradition.

Listeners were sent the piece on Monday to hear all about what Cllr Bland has been up to this year. The Mayor also thanked volunteers for their hard work throughout the year.

Mayor Paul Bland (left) with Talking Newspaper chairman Keith Leedell recording his Christmas message

He also mentioned his two chosen charities, Trues Yard Museum and King’s Lynn Sea Cadets.