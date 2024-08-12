Men’s mental health was the real winner as an action-packed football tournament saw a super amount raised for charity.

On Sunday, 18 teams battled it out in the Time To Talk Football Cup 2024 at Alive Lynnsport, supporting the 8:56 Foundation, Lynn Food Bank, and the British Heart Foundation.

Time to Talk Football, an initiative between Lynn Community Football (KLCF) and the 8:56 Foundation mental health charity, is a weekly session that takes place every Friday to support and promote well-being and belonging for men.

Action from the Alive Time to Talk Football Cup held at Lynnsport, in association with the 8:56 Foundation

At the weekend, there was much more than just football to help spread awareness.

Josh Maddocks entertained crowds with his coveted magic tricks, while live singers such as Emily Blake, Jo Manning, Grace Burton, Leon Mallett, and The Train to London band were in top form.

Inflatables provided plenty of fun, Double G Clothing set up a stall, and face painting was on offer from Leah’s Little Faces.

Action from the Alive Time to Talk Football Cup held at Lynnsport, in association with the 8:56 Foundation

Norfolk and Waveney Mind was also in attendance, while The Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia Charity had stalls too.

A kids tombolo, a raffle, staff from Barbacode giving free haircuts, and a hog roast rounded off the entertainment.

Charities The Sisterhood Village, S&L Cuts, Lynn Samaritans, and The Bridge for Heroes were also in attendance - and clothes were being collected on the day for the British Heart Foundation as well as food for the town food bank.

Laura Harrod taking a selfie with (from left) Natasha Colman, Richard Watson, 'East Anglian Boy' Leon Mallett, Lee Smith & Kevin Wakefield. Picture: Ian Burt

The day was all about raising awareness for these charities, while around £1,800 was collected for the 8:56 Foundation.

The foundation aims to raise awareness, increase the profile and reduce the stigma associated with mental health, having been set up in memory of Lee Calton.

Lee was a massive football fan and would catch the 8.56am train out of Lynn station on a Saturday morning with his friends. He took his own life in 2021.

A presentation was made to the King's Lynn Food Bank. Pictured are Helen Gilbert & Dean Bax

Dean Bax, organiser of the event, said: “The day was a huge success. The whole idea of this tournament is for everyone to come together and enjoy the day; something for everyone.

“We had live entertainment, free haircuts and, of course, the football tournament going on. We had local charity stalls to help raise awareness as well, and of course the 8:56 Foundation, for which I think we raised around £1,800.

“Everyone enjoyed themselves, and that is the main thing - helping with everyone's wellbeing.”

With the Alive 8:56 Foundation Cup are (from left) Richard Watson, Natasha Colman, 'East Anglian Boy' Leon Mallett, Laura Harrod & Lee Smith. Picture: Ian Burt

Action from the Alive Time to Talk Football Cup held at Lynnsport, in association with the 8:56 Foundation

The Alive Leisure team

8:56 Foundation team members and players. Picture: Ian Burt

Action from the Alive Time to Talk Football Cup held at Lynnsport, in association with the 8:56 Foundation

Members of the 8:56 Foundation. Back row (from left) Lee Smith, Richard Watson, Matt Oakes, Kevin Wakefield, Ray Sherring & Phil Yates. At the front are (L) Laura Harrod and Natasha Colman. Picture: Ian Burt

Action from the Alive Time to Talk Football Cup held at Lynnsport, in association with the 8:56 Foundation

Action from the Alive Time to Talk Football Cup held at Lynnsport, in association with the 8:56 Foundation

Action from the Alive Time to Talk Football Cup held at Lynnsport, in association with the 8:56 Foundation

Action from the Alive Time to Talk Football Cup held at Lynnsport, in association with the 8:56 Foundation

Action from the Alive Time to Talk Football Cup held at Lynnsport, in association with the 8:56 Foundation

A presentation was made to the British Heart Foundation. Pictured are Sonya Nott & Dean Bax

Action from the Alive Time to Talk Football Cup held at Lynnsport, in association with the 8:56 Foundation

Action from the Alive Time to Talk Football Cup held at Lynnsport, in association with the 8:56 Foundation

Action from the Alive Time to Talk Football Cup held at Lynnsport, in association with the 8:56 Foundation

Action from the Alive Time to Talk Football Cup held at Lynnsport, in association with the 8:56 Foundation

Action from the Alive Time to Talk Football Cup held at Lynnsport, in association with the 8:56 Foundation

Action from the Alive Time to Talk Football Cup held at Lynnsport, in association with the 8:56 Foundation

Action from the Alive Time to Talk Football Cup held at Lynnsport, in association with the 8:56 Foundation

Action from the Alive Time to Talk Football Cup held at Lynnsport, in association with the 8:56 Foundation. Pictures: Ian Burt

Action from the Alive Time to Talk Football Cup held at Lynnsport, in association with the 8:56 Foundation

'East Anglian Boy' Leon Mallett performing

Action from the Alive Time to Talk Football Cup held at Lynnsport, in association with the 8:56 Foundation

Action from the Alive Time to Talk Football Cup held at Lynnsport, in association with the 8:56 Foundation

Natasha Colman and Leon Mallett

There was live entertainment at the event. Pictures: Ian Burt

Do you have a story? Email: molly.nicholas@iliffepublishing.co.uk