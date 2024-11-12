A warning has been issued to a motorcyclist whose dangerous and illegal driving caused damage to a Lynn football field.

CCTV caught the rider at Kingsway Field in North Lynn travelling at speed and pulling wheelies, which led to them being handed a Community Protection Warning.

The CPW means that any further anti-social behaviour from the owner could land them with a Community Protection Notice - if that is breached a £2,500 fine can be issued and the motorbike could be seized.

The cyclist has been given a Community Protection Warning. Picture: Google Maps

Cllr Jo Rust, cabinet member for people and communities, says that West Norfolk Council has been working with police on itsRISE campaign which aims to reduce crime around North Lynn.

“This owner has allowed their motorbike to be ridden in an illegal and dangerous manner through Kingsway football field, damaging the pitch and causing alarm and distress to those users of the playing field who were present at the time,” she said.

“By issuing this warning, we are making it clear to residents who misuse their property in an antisocial and inconsiderate manner that we will act.

“We will continue to work with our partners to make North Lynn a safer and more pleasant place to live, work and visit.”