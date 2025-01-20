An MP was left impressed when he paid a visit to one of West Norfolk's biggest manufacturing companies.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild visited Lynn-based Ravago Building Solutions UK to understand more about the company’s long-standing contribution to the community and key projects for 2025.

Ravago Building Solutions is the UK’s original manufacturer of extruded polystyrene (XPS) thermal insulation. Its headquarters are located on Estuary Road in Lynn, where it began making the country’s first ever range of XPS insulation products more than 65 years ago.

Joan Ferrer (left) and James Curson (right) giving James Wild MP a tour of the manufacturing plant

During the visit, Mr Wild was given a tour of the manufacturing facility by James Curson, plant manager, to understand how Ravago’s insulation boards are made, the processes for recycling manufacturing waste, and how wind energy provides more than a third of all power used at the plant.

Mr Wild also learnt about Ravago’s community outreach efforts. In October, it hosted an educational experience day for a group of architecture and architectural technology students from Anglia Ruskin University.

In December, the Ravago team donated a selection of essential items and funds to Lynn food bank.

Mr Wild said: “It was impressive to see the manufacturing of Ravago Building Solutions’ market-leading foam insulation at its headquarters in Lynn.

“The product is used across residential and other sectors, including in most supermarket delivery vans across the country.

“I was pleased to learn more about their strong commitment to sustainability, with zero production waste and the use of renewable energy.

“As well as providing skilled jobs locally, Ravago is committed to supporting the local community.”

Mr Curson said: “Ravago is a long-standing part of the Lynn community. The town has been home to our plant for over 65 years.

“We contribute not only through providing skilled manufacturing jobs but also by supporting local initiatives and creating educational opportunities for the next generation.

"It was a pleasure to welcome James Wild MP and share how we combine sustainability, community engagement, and innovation in our operations.”

The leading force behind Ravago’s architects academy programme was Joan Ferrer, commercial director for the UK and Ireland.

He was able to discuss his passion for inspiring the next generation of architects with James Wild MP.

“The architects academy programme is a project that I am deeply passionate about and one that has been in development for some time”, he said.

“When I was a student, I didn’t have a clear idea of where my career would lead, and I believe it's vital to broaden students' horizons by exposing them to the diverse range of opportunities within the industry – many of which they may not have considered before.”