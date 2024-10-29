Police have launched an appeal for information after tools from multiple vans were stolen last night.

Officers were alerted after equipment was stolen from vans around the Friars area, including Carmelite Terrace and Whitefriars Terrace, in Lynn soon after 9pm last night.

Police are now reminding people to make sure they are taking steps to keep their vehicles secure, by keeping them locked, not having anything on show inside and leaving their keys safe inside their homes.

The incidents took place around Carmelite Terrace and Whitefriars Terrace soon after 9pm. Picture: Google Maps

Anyone who may have seen anything are now being urged to get in contact by calling 101 or emailing DCUKingsLynn@norfolk.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/77158/24.