A West Norfolk woman is backing a Christmas campaign launched by the charity which helped to save her life.

Ruth Baron, of Magdalen, is able to look forward to Christmas with her family - thanks to the swift action of the voluntary life-saving East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) whose crew came to her aid when she suffered a cardiac arrest while at home in February and her daughter’s actions.

Ruth, 53, said: “I’m emotional just thinking about Christmas. There will be tears, but good tears because I am still here.”

Ruth Baron. Picture: EAAA

Her daughter, Jennifer, 35, performed 18 minutes of vital resuscitation on her mum while emergency services, including EAAA, rushed to her aid.

The EAAA provides 24/7 life-saving critical care by air and road across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, and Suffolk to the most seriously ill and injured people in the region.

Ruth Baron, right, and daughter Jennifer.

Its Anglia One Norwich-based crew went by helicopter to Ruth getting their advanced skills, equipment and medication to her in the fastest time possible. In a rural location, the crew provided enhanced care at the scene, including anaesthetising and putting Ruth into a medically induced coma to control her breathing and allow her brain and body to rest.

EAAA helicopter. Picture: EAAA

Now recovering well at home after spending over two months in hospital, Ruth is looking forward to the festive season.

“Before my incident, I was already a supporter of East Anglian Air Ambulance as I had previously joined their lottery. Three years later, I needed them.

“I am now one of the eight per cent who survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. My dad cried when he heard that statistic. That’s why Christmas this year will be emotional for our family. It’s unbelievable to have come from where I was in February to be where I am now.”

The charity has launched a Christmas campaign video which highlights how important public support is for the voluntary service and how each donation isn’t just a gift but a lifeline.

Entitled ‘We only go with You,’ the appeal video highlights a young boy’s thoughtful donation and what happens when he clicks the ‘donate’ button - which triggers the EAAA team into motion. The call for urgent life-saving care is answered, the crew spring into action and the helicopter sets off, ready to respond to those in need.

Last December alone, EAAA crews provided treatment and care to 157 people whose lives were suddenly turned upside down by serious injuries or medical emergencies. Through this campaign, EAAA aims to capture the spirit of giving and demonstrate the direct link between each donation and real-world outcomes, hoping to inspire others to give the gift of hope and help this Christmas.

Matthew Jones, EAAA chief executive, said: “The remarkable support from the public continues to have a life-saving impact across our entire region. Our 2024 Christmas campaign, ‘We only go with You’, highlights that it is the generosity of people in our community that gives local people the very best possible chance of survival and recovery against the very worst odds, just like Ruth.”

Ruth added her message saying: “To the people who donate £5, £10 or whatever they can afford, thank you; you know it is going towards saving lives - and I am grateful you were there for me.”

The service relies almost entirely on donations to provide urgent critical care and transport patients to hospital safely and bring hope to families in need.

You can see how your support makes a difference and watch the campaign video at the website: www.eaaa.org.uk/support-us/christmas