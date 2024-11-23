In this week’s Picture This, Lynn Museum shares an oil painting of a Pomeranian-type canine ahead of a talk on the history of the dogs…

This simply yet aptly named oil painting – The White Dog - by Vivian Crome (1842 – 1915) features a Pomeranian-type breed, standing proud, facing the artist and the viewer.

The Pomeranian is part of the Spitz group of dogs, which includes other breeds such as Alaskan Malamute and Chow-Chow.

An oil painting named The White Dog by Vivian Crome (1842 – 1915)

Although not much is known about the dog in the painting, or its owner or indeed the artist, the dog must have been a treasured pet for this portrait to be commissioned.

To learn more about how dogs became companions, Ciara Farrell from The Kennel Club will be giving a talk - How Dogs Became Pets: a History of Dogs from Working Dogs to Household Companions - at Lynn Museum, 2pm on Friday 29th of November.

Booking and more information at www.lynnmuseum.norfolk.gov.uk.

