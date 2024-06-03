Musicians came together at a high school to raise money for a museum with a charity concert.

Springwood High School’s Peter Hopkins Hall, in Lynn, was filled with talent on May 10 as the school’s concert band, Lewis Meehan and Marham Military Wives Choir played for more than 150 people in aid of True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum.

Numbers included Michael Jackson’s Thriller, selections from Joseph and His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and Lord of the Dance, theme tunes from television, as well as favourites from musical theatre, and some original pieces.

The school's concert band played a variety of songs. Pictures: Ian Burt

“The event came about after Paul Bland, deputy mayor, attended the Springwood Christmas Concert, after which he asked if we would be prepared to work with him and True’s Yard on a fundraising event for them,” said Robin Norman, head of music at Springwood.

“It was wonderful for the school students to be able to share the stage with the Military Wives Choir, as it gives them the opportunity to witness other musicians in different settings.”

True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum celebrates the fishing community of the North End, which contributed to Lynn’s economic and social life for some 900 years, it is almost entirely run by volunteers.

Students were given the opportunity to perform to the audience

“It was fantastic to be able to offer a wide range of music and styles to a very appreciative audience.”

Marham's Military Wives Choir supported the event

Some 150 people attended the evening

The event raised money for the True's Yard Museum

