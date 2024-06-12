Mystery surrounds the future of a town restaurant which appears to have closed its doors for good.

Lynn residents have been left with more questions than answers after The Street Bar & Restaurant seemingly confirmed it is shutting down.

A Google search returns a red ‘permanently closed’ banner, while the venue’s social media platforms appear to have been deactivated.

The Street opened on High Street in late October 2022 under restaurant manager Melissa Dix, as well as managers Stacey Martin and Josh Green, who also own The Barn in Terrington St John.

They aimed to offer a “clean, classic social space that offers a classic British menu with a twist”.

The team has been contacted for comment.