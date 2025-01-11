A Royal Navy engineer was caught driving the wrong way around the Southgates roundabout in Lynn while drunk.

Nathan Davison, 33, has been disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £787 after the offence, which he pleaded guilty to at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday.

He had just returned from a one-and-a-half month deployment, and was in West Norfolk ready for a new posting at RAF Marham.

Davison was staying at the Travelodge hotel just off the Southgates roundabout, and he and fellow Navy staff had been eating dinner and drinking in The Gatehouse pub next door.

However, after getting into his car and driving the wrong way around the roundabout, he was pulled over by the police, failed a breath test, and arrested.

He had 83mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

Mitigating, duty solicitor Tiffany Meredith said: “He doesn’t actually know why he was driving. The last thing he is aware of is being in the pub with his colleagues - they had been eating dinner and drinking.

“He doesn’t know why he went to his car. It had been a very stressful month.

“He has no problems with alcohol, so he only put it down to relieving the stress of these few months.

“It was a very short distance driven. He will, of course, have consequences within the Navy itself. They are awaiting the outcome of this case.”

Ms Meredith added: “He is well aware of the risk he posed, and of what could have happened.”

Davison, of Tregellas Road in Mullion, Cornwall, will also pay a £315 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.

He has been offered a drink-driving rehabilitation course which, if completed, will reduce his ban by 20 weeks.