A new queer history trail through Lynn is set to receive £15,000 of funding from a government organisation to give young people a voice.

Historic England, which is largely funded by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, announced it will be offering grants to three youth-led projects in the East of England, one of them being in Lynn.

The project, called Queer Histories of Lynn, will be an augmented reality trail that explores the LGBTQ+ background of the town and will see people aged from 13 to 25 working with the art group Collusion.

The project is set to receive £15,000 from Historic England. Picture: Collusion

This will connect to a permanent artwork, but the form it takes will be in the hands of the young people.

The funds come as part of the organisation’s ‘History in the Making’ programme which aims to empower under-represented young people and get them to explore and celebrate their hidden histories in their area and find original ways to commemorate them.

More than 100 applications were made for the grants of which 21 were successful and will fund the projects for 18 months from January.

Ellie Djerir, head of participation programmes at Historic England, said: “These new ‘History in the Making’ projects will reveal fascinating new perspectives and explore forgotten local histories.

“I’m thrilled to see 21 very different projects across England, all with an emphasis on creativity and local identity.

“These projects help young people to come together, building their sense of pride in their local place and enabling them to gain new skills and confidence.

“Heritage means something different to every community and I can’t wait to see the creative final place markers produced by these young people.”