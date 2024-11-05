Plans to upgrade a key bus route are set to see residents benefit from better transport reliability and improved journey times.

Norfolk County Council has announced proposed changes to Grimston Road on the approach to the Knights Hill Roundabout as part of its Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP).

The authority says that Grimston Road does not currently have a safe area to use the bus facility or cross the road, but this scheme would see the installation of a new bus lane, as well as new bus stops and a footpath.

The Knights Hill roundabout at the top of Grimston Road. Picture: Google Maps

New paths would link the Knight's Hill Hotel & Spa and Rising Lodge Farm Shop to the new bus stops and crossing.

A dedicated turn into the farm shop would then enable a safer entry point and reduce congestion related to vehicles waiting to turn into the shop, the council says.

People are being asked to have their say on the proposals, with a consultation running until November 25. People can take part by visiting www.norfolk.gov.uk/grimstonroad

Residents are being invited to have their say on the Grimston Road plans. Picture: Google Maps

Funded by money secured from the Department for Transport, this is the latest scheme as part of the BSIP.

Recent figures saw an annual rise of 16% in bus usage across the county between April 2023 to March this year - a figure considerably higher than the national average.

Cllr Graham Plant, the county council’s cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: "I’m keen for the people of King’s Lynn to have their say on these new proposals.

“I’m already so proud of what Norfolk has achieved since we secured the money to deliver our Bus Service Improvement Plan, including improved journey times for passengers, enhanced services and reduced fares.

The county council is planning to improve bus services along Grimston Road. Picture: Google Maps

“This is evidence that we are ambitious for Norfolk and we continue to work closely with operators as part of our Enhanced Partnership to ensure travelling by bus is an affordable and sustainable option for everyone in Norfolk.”

If the Grimston Road plans are approved, work is expected to begin in May next year.

The road is currently subjected to a roadworks scheme which is part of a major project to build a new roundabout to support the 600-home Knights Hill development.