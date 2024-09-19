In her monthly ‘The Ward Round’ column, Queen Elizabeth Hospital CEO Alice Webster discusses some exciting developments...

As autumn settles in, we at The QEH have some exciting developments to share with you.

On Monday, September 30, we will proudly open the doors of our new Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC).

Many of you will have seen this incredible state-of-the-art facility emerge from the ground over the past few months at the entrance to our site on Gayton Road.

This centre will significantly enhance our ability to offer timely diagnostic tests. By reducing waiting times, we aim to accelerate treatment and improve outcomes for our patients.

The CDC will feature cutting-edge technology, including MRI and CT scanners, as well as X-ray and ultrasound imaging. This advanced equipment will enable us to diagnose and monitor a wide range of conditions, from cancer to respiratory illnesses.

Appointments at the CDC will be available seven days a week, with early and late slots to accommodate our patients’ needs. We expect 40,000 outpatient appointments to take place there in the first year and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has worked with us to get to this point.

In October, we will be opening our Peddars Way End of Life Unit. This five-bed unit which has been funded through our QEHKL Charity is designed to provide a dignified and comfortable environment for patients in their final days and hours of care.

Moving patients away from the hustle and bustle of a traditional hospital ward, it offers a space where patients can receive compassionate care. As a nurse who has closely worked with the palliative and end of life team, I have long recognised the need for such a unit at The QEH.

For patients who are too ill to be moved to alternative facilities, our Peddars Way Unit will offer a place of solace for both them and their loved ones. We are fortunate to have received support and expertise from The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, whose invaluable advice has greatly influenced our planning.

Providing a calm and dignified environment for families to spend their final moments together is crucial, and I hope our new unit will offer comfort during these challenging times.

Lastly, I’d like to invite you to our public sessions on ‘Our Future QEH’ which will take place in October and November.

These hour-long sessions will provide insights into the plans for the new QEH and updates on the ongoing safety and modernisation work across our site.

To manage attendance, we ask that you sign up in advance.

There will be five in-person events at various locations across the area, as well as a virtual session.

Please visit www.newqeh.org.uk to register for your place.

