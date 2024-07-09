Two new groundswork contractors have been appointed to oversee a pair of major housing developments in Lynn.

After a competitive process, developer Lovell has appointed C J Rust, a Lynn-based civil engineering and construction company, to handle the Florence Fields project in Gaywood.

The scheme, which is part of a partnership between Lovell and West Norfolk Council, has faced numerous delays over the past year - with previous groundsworkers Bowie Construction ceasing trading in March.

However, C J Rust staff already have their boots on the ground as work gets back under way.

Meanwhile, Tangent groundwork contractors based in Wisbech have been appointed for the Salters Road development in Lynn.

Simon Medler, regional manager director at Lovell, said: “We are looking forward to working with C J Rust and Tangent to ensure our developments are completed with quality in mind to a high standard and on schedule.

“Both contractors have an excellent reputation and are already working on site. We are excited to work with them to bring new homes to Norfolk and Suffolk.”