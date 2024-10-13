A care home has welcomed an experienced chef to its team who is looking forward to introducing a new menu.

Goodwins Hall Care Home in Lynn has hired new head chef Chris Haughey, who recently took the reins in the kitchen and is already making her mark.

Chris is excited to introduce a brand-new winter menu - her first since joining the team.

Chris Haughey loves her new love at the care home

This menu, filled with fresh ideas and hearty dishes, promises to bring warmth and variety to residents’ dining experience.

Chris has always been passionate about food made from scratch, and her menu reflects that ethos.

She believes in using fresh ingredients wherever possible, ensuring every meal is “wholesome, nourishing, and crafted with care”.

Residents at Goodwins Hall can expect to see a wide array of options that strike a balance between adventurous new tastes and comforting classics.

From British staples like cobbler and bubble and squeak to more modern twists, Chris understands the importance of maintaining familiarity while still offering new culinary experiences.

She has therefore taken the time to get to know the residents’ preferences.

A highlight of her menu is the incredible variety of soups – a different one for each day of the week, totaling 24 in all over the winter months.

When she is not at work, Chris enjoys life just a ten-minute walk from Goodwins Hall.

Outside of the kitchen, she is a mother and grandmother, with a passion for reading, jigsaw puzzles, and Formula 1 racing.

A life-size cutout of her favourite driver, Lewis Hamilton, stands proudly in her home.

As Chris settles into her new role at Goodwins Hall, she is excited to see how the residents respond to her winter menu.

With taster sessions already under way, the feedback has been encouraging, and she is looking forward to continuing to develop dishes that bring joy and comfort to the residents.