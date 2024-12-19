A hospital’s new piece of technology can help clinicians detect cancer and other diseases faster and more accurately.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in Lynn now has a new gamma camera to replace its older model which was 16 years old.

The £1.75m investment will produce 3D images which clinicians can use to spot cancer and examine the function of the body with precision including the lungs, kidneys, thyroid and bones, to detect abnormalities.

Pictures: QEH

For some patients, the equipment will more than halve scan times to 12 minutes per scan compared to 27 minutes with the previous camera.

It also means that the radiology department can reduce the amount of radiation given to patients as the service develops.

Hannah St Barbe Oldham, nuclear medicine lead radiographer, said: “The technology we now have within this gamma camera far exceeds what we have been able to offer until now.

“The clarity of the 3D images this machine produces will transform the care we can give to patients.

“Giving our clinicians and surgeons an exact, detailed 3D image will make treating patients faster and ultimately give our patients a better outcome.

“It’s fantastic to see this investment at The QEH and for our local community.

“I am excited to start implementing new procedures to prevent our patients from travelling long distances to receive these kinds of scans.”

The new gamma camera will mainly be used for outpatient appointments, meaning patients will be home on the same day, but those staying in the hospital can also use the facility.

Alice Webster, the hospital’s CEO, said: “The arrival of the new gamma camera is one of several projects we are investing in to transform care for our patients, with significant investments in both buildings and state-of-the-art equipment.

“This new equipment only further enhances the skills of our staff as we work towards a new QEH for 2030.”